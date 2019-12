× Crews Act Quickly to Knock Down Fire in Pottsville

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Fire forced one person from their home in Schuylkill County.

Flames sparked inside a row home along North Centre Street in Pottsville around 2:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Emergency crews were able to knock down the fire quickly.

So far, no word on a cause after the fire in Pottsville.