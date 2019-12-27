Non-Profit Works to Clean Up Wilkes-Barre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Every day when Charles Pleasants walks near his home on Westminster Street in Wilkes-Barre he says he's greeted with a mess.

"Every day there's more garbage being added out here. It's horrible like the kids don't feel safe playing outside because of the rodents and stuff, yeah it's bad," said Charles Pleasants, Wilkes-Barre.

New Roots is a non-profit organization that supports those in recovery.

"We've organized a team of those volunteers who are struggling with addiction and they want to put back into the community," Gregory Griffin, New Roots.

With that in mind, Greg Griffin organizes weekly clean-ups.

This weekend he and other volunteers will work on this area near Pleasant's home.

Larry Desjadon says he's in recovery and found a new home with New Roots and enjoys these projects.

"It's very satisfying I'm grateful for the opportunity to do it. It kinda gives me a purpose I never knew I had, but it really bothers me. you know? I'm one person but we're hoping by doing this, more people will take notice and we will get more people involved," said Larry Desjadon, volunteer.

Volunteers say the effort doesn't just involve those seeking support.

Anyone looking to clean up their community and join their cleanups.

"The new year we're hoping that things will change, I'm hoping we spark change and people will take pride in their community," said Desjadon.

This weekend these volunteers will work to clean up illegal dumping sites in the city.

If you would like to join the effort, you can click here.