Hundreds Without Water After Water Main Break in Lackawanna County

OLD FORGE, Pa. — Hundreds of people are without water in part of Lackawanna County.

Officials with Pennsylvania American Water say a 14-inch water main break along Milwaukee Avenue in Old Forge is the culprit.

Approximately 200 homes and businesses are without water.

A water tanker is available at Mcclure Hose Company for customers in need.

Crews are working on repairs that should be completed later Friday evening in Lackawanna County.