Hundreds Without Water After Water Main Break in Lackawanna County

Posted 9:24 pm, December 27, 2019, by , Updated at 09:26PM, December 27, 2019

OLD FORGE, Pa. — Hundreds of people are without water in part of Lackawanna County.

Officials with Pennsylvania American Water say a 14-inch water main break along Milwaukee Avenue in Old Forge is the culprit.

Approximately 200 homes and businesses are without water.

A water tanker is available at Mcclure Hose Company for customers in need.

Crews are working on repairs that should be completed later Friday evening in Lackawanna County.

 

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.