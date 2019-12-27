Hundreds Without Water After Water Main Break in Lackawanna County
OLD FORGE, Pa. — Hundreds of people are without water in part of Lackawanna County.
Officials with Pennsylvania American Water say a 14-inch water main break along Milwaukee Avenue in Old Forge is the culprit.
Approximately 200 homes and businesses are without water.
A water tanker is available at Mcclure Hose Company for customers in need.
Crews are working on repairs that should be completed later Friday evening in Lackawanna County.
