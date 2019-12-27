Coffee, Food and Art Come Together at New Shop in Hazleton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZLETON, Pa. -- If the holidays have you feeling a bit worn down, there's a new place in Hazleton to stop in for a pick me up.

Businesses on East Broad Street have a new neighbor, the Poppy Press Coffee Company.

"It's a great spot. There's a lot of businesses around town, and businesses are growing down here. So, it's fun to be down here," said Tamara Hersberger, the owner of the Poppy Press Coffee Company.

For Tamara, this shop was a long time coming. It's a dream her father hoped she would accomplish, and it's her father who inspired the shop's name.

"He was 'Poppy' to my kids. And when I was driving in the car, when I was like 'what am I going to name it?' I saw the poppy flower that he got me at the Veteran's Hospital, and it was 'Least Not Forget,' and he was a Navy veteran. So, I was like the Poppy Press! There you go!" explained Hersberger.

Friends of the owner tell Newswatch 16 they're thrilled that she now has a venue to share her skills with the community.

"She's just been an inspirational to everybody in the community, and so the fact that we can come to her coffee shop with her cooking and her particular way that shes designed this place we're just ecstatic about it," said Mary Veronica Sweeney of Hazleton.

These friends hope this will also become a location not only for foodies and coffee lovers but art enthusiasts too.

"Oh, it's fantastic. I mean, this does give an opportunity for artists to show their work, but also, just I mean, the type of drinks and food it's the culinary arts that Tamara is offering. It's so good, really good stuff," said Ali McKittrick of Freeland.

Whether you need some caffeine or are looking for something special, customers encourage you to pop in and see what's at work here for yourself.