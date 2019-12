Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Christmas day had some fans boarding planes, heading to Texas to see Penn State take on Memphis in the Cotton Bowl.

Newswatch 16's Jon Meyer is traveling with a group from our area ready to cheer on the blue and white for this Saturday's matchup in Texas. Kickoff is at noon.

Jon Meyer and Jim Coles will have coverage from Dallas the rest of the week, including the half-hour special "Tangle in Texas" on Friday at 7:30 p.m. on WNEP.