Dogs Welcome At Christmas Eve Service

TOPEKA, Kan. — Christmas is about spending time with family, and for millions of Americans, the holiday is not complete without a church service.

But dog-owning families have always been forced to leave their four-legged family members at home.

Not anymore, at least at one church; the First Congregation Church hosted “Pups in the Pews” on Christmas Eve.

Senior Pastor Tobias Schlingensiepen said the goal was to get more families to attend church for Christmas.

“We have folks who we’ve never seen before, who will show up with their two teacup Yorkies dressed in Christmas Sweaters, with ribbons in their hairs, tucked under each arm as they’re singing a hymn and there’s just a great sense of joy,” said Schlingensiepen.

The church’s Facebook event page says doggie Christmas attire is optional, but ‘encouraged.’

While the service was open to anyone who wants to attend, the church is asking dog owners to decide whether the event is right for their dog.

Schlingensiepen said the hour-long 11 p.m. event might have been difficult for dogs that didn’t like crowds or had a hard time sitting still.