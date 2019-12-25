Dogs Welcome At Christmas Eve Service

Posted 6:16 pm, December 25, 2019, by

TOPEKA, Kan. — Christmas is about spending time with family, and for millions of Americans, the holiday is not complete without a church service.

But dog-owning families have always been forced to leave their four-legged family members at home.

Not anymore, at least at one church; the First Congregation Church hosted “Pups in the Pews” on Christmas Eve.

Senior Pastor Tobias Schlingensiepen said the goal was to get more families to attend church for Christmas.

“We have folks who we’ve never seen before, who will show up with their two teacup Yorkies dressed in Christmas Sweaters, with ribbons in their hairs, tucked under each arm as they’re singing a hymn and there’s just a great sense of joy,” said Schlingensiepen.

The church’s Facebook event page says doggie Christmas attire is optional, but ‘encouraged.’

While the service was open to anyone who wants to attend, the church is asking dog owners to decide whether the event is right for their dog.

Schlingensiepen said the hour-long 11 p.m. event might have been difficult for dogs that didn’t like crowds or had a hard time sitting still.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.