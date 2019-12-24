In the spirit of Christmas Eve, we take a little break from all the news and focus on the holiday. Here's Mike Stevens with a special reading of "A Visit from St. Nicholas," also known as " 'Twas the Night Before Christmas." This was recorded in 2013 at the Scranton Cultural Center with the Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic.
‘Twas the Night Before Christmas’ with Mike Stevens
