Countdown Clock to Christmas Drives Last-minute Shoppers to Area Stores

Wilkes-Barre Township, Pa. -- With just two days until Christmas, shoppers hustled and bustled at the Wyoming Valley Mall and the stores in the plazas around it.

Many here say time just slipped away and now they found themselves running for that last-minute gift.

“Work. I do work at Amazon so we had a busy peak season so now it`s time to go out and take care of my family and get gifts for them,” said Jarod Wright from Wilkes-Barre.

The parking lots were packed with drivers making their way to several stores.

Neil Salmonsen from Forty Fort was looking for Apple earbuds for his daughters and wasn`t having any luck.

“It`s just something the teens want, my girls want them, they`re wireless, good quality,” said Salmonsen. “I`ve been to Walmart, Kohl`s, now I`m going to Best Buy and after that Best Buy, I`m going to go to the one in Dickson City.”

Brothers Matthew and Mark Regan are planning to surprise their parents will a brand-new flat screen TV.

“I got them a tv because their one is getting pretty old, so I figured they could use a new one,” said Matthew.

“We just picked it up because they gave us presents for Christmas for 20-some years, so it`s to give back a little bit,” said Mark.

People we spoke with said last minute holiday shopping isn`t as frantic or as crowded as it used to be and they credit that to more people shopping online.

Tara Gray from Mountain Top says it`s the shopping in stores that`s gets her into the holiday spirit.

“I still like going out to shop, I like seeing people and wishing everyone a happy holiday, it seems right to me,” said Gray.