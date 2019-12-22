Boy Receives Jersey From Wyoming Area Football Player

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. -- A little boy from Luzerne County asked Santa for a jersey from his favorite football player and boy, did he deliver.

Luca Laskaris wrote a letter to the big guy in red and placed it in a special mailbox at Booyah Burgers and Bites in Wyoming.

Luca's letter asked for a jersey from Wyoming Area football player Dominic Deluca.

Deluca and the rest of the team just won the 3A State Championship in Hershey earlier this month.

The win was the first in school history.

Santa worked his magic and Luca was surprised Sunday night at the restaurant where he thought he was going to get dinner with his family.

Instead, when he arrived, he was greeted by Wyoming Area cheerleaders.

Dominic was even there to hand-deliver Luca's Christmas gift.

"I walked in and I saw Dominic and I was like what's happening and then I saw Dominic and I’m like what the, I think I’m getting his jersey and then I got it and I was like I’m so surprised!" Laskaris exclaimed.

"It was heartwarming. It was awesome. It’s for the kids that’s why we do it. They look up to us like we're superstars. You know, we go around to pep rallies at the schools and you know they all want our autographs. They all come up to us. They all want pictures, hugs, and it’s awesome," Deluca said.

Luca was also surprised with a poster of the State Championship team here in Luzerne County.