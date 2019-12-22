Boy Receives Jersey From Wyoming Area Football Player

Posted 10:21 pm, December 22, 2019, by

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. -- A little boy from Luzerne County asked Santa for a jersey from his favorite football player and boy, did he deliver.

Luca Laskaris wrote a letter to the big guy in red and placed it in a special mailbox at Booyah Burgers and Bites in Wyoming.

Luca's letter asked for a jersey from Wyoming Area football player Dominic Deluca.

Deluca and the rest of the team just won the 3A State Championship in Hershey earlier this month.

The win was the first in school history.

Santa worked his magic and Luca was surprised Sunday night at the restaurant where he thought he was going to get dinner with his family.

Instead, when he arrived, he was greeted by Wyoming Area cheerleaders.

Dominic was even there to hand-deliver Luca's Christmas gift.

"I walked in and I saw Dominic and I was like what's happening and then I saw Dominic and I’m like what the, I think I’m getting his jersey and then I got it and I was like I’m so surprised!" Laskaris exclaimed.

"It was heartwarming. It was awesome. It’s for the kids that’s why we do it. They look up to us like we're superstars. You know, we go around to pep rallies at the schools and you know they all want our autographs. They all come up to us. They all want pictures, hugs, and it’s awesome," Deluca said.

Luca was also surprised with a poster of the State Championship team here in Luzerne County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.