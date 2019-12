× Walmart in Taylor Evacuated Due to Water Main Break

TAYLOR, Pa. — Shoppers were turned away after a water main break forced a store in Lackawanna County to close.

The Walmart along Main Avenue in Taylor was evacuated around 1:00 Saturday afternoon.

An employee tells Newswatch 16 it’s all because of a water main break in the store.

We found shoppers being turned away. There’s no word on when Walmart is expected to re-open here in Lackawanna County.