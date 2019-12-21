Vandals Hit Cars on Scranton’s West Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Several residents on Scranton’s west side woke up to find their cars had been vandalized.

People who live near North Fillmore Avenue say sometime overnight windows and windshields on cars were damaged.

Even a few windows on homes were broken.

Neighbors say it looks like the damage was caused by BB guns.

One of the victims who did not want to appear on camera says she was shocked to find out her home was targeted.

"The guy down the road here came up and knocked on my door and told me that my windows, two of my windows were broke. I came out and I checked and this is the result."

Police have not said if they have any suspects after the vandalism in Scranton.