Missing Hero Puppy Found

Posted 10:35 pm, December 21, 2019, by

MILL CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A happy ending to a story we reported on earlier this week.

A dog missing after a car crash in Lycoming County has been reunited with her owners.

Piper the 5-month-old chocolate lab went missing when the car she was in flipped over on Rabbitown Road in Mill Creek Township.

She was in the car with her owner, Corey Miller, who was on his way to visit family in our area.

Piper took off after the wreck.

But now, thanks to a pet recovery service, Piper has been found.

She was reunited with her family Saturday night in Lycoming County.

