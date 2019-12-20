Penn State junior defensive end Yetor Gross-Matos speaks with Jim Coles on his decision to forgo his senior season and enter the NFL draft. Gross-Matos will still play in the Cotton Bowl, despite an arm injury.
Gross-Matos Speaks on Decision to Enter NFL Draft
-
Penn State To Play Memphis in Cotton Bowl
-
Penn State Fans Book Trips To Cotton Bowl
-
Nittany Lions Talk Tackling
-
Happy Valley, Happy Place
-
Witnessing the ‘White Out’ at Penn State
-
-
KJ Hamler Reflects on Big Night Against Michigan
-
Chase Down Podcast: Penn State is on the Cusp of Being an Elite Program
-
PSU Coach Responds to ‘Racist’ Letter Sent to Player
-
Penn State’s Will Levis Says He Was Ready To Play
-
Fans Pack Annual Tailgate Party for Penn State vs. Ohio State Game
-
-
Chase Down Nittany 16 Podcast: Penn State Drubs Idaho in Season Opener; Matt McGloin on Sean Clifford’s Debut at QB
-
The Final Chapter of the Pitt-Penn State Rivalry…For Now
-
Nittany Lions Say They Proved A Lot by Battling Back Against Ohio State