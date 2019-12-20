Gross-Matos Speaks on Decision to Enter NFL Draft

Posted 6:15 pm, December 20, 2019, by

Penn State junior defensive end Yetor Gross-Matos speaks with Jim Coles on his decision to forgo his senior season and enter the NFL draft. Gross-Matos will still play in the Cotton Bowl, despite an arm injury.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.