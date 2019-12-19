New Junior Lifeguard Program Makes a Splash in Wilkes-Barre

Posted 4:13 am, December 19, 2019, by , Updated at 04:02AM, December 19, 2019

Although summertime is months away, it’s no secret there’s usually a shortage of lifeguards in our area.

That’s why a new winter program at the Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA is starting them young.

It all ties into a new junior lifeguard program that Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey spotlighted on Thursday.

The junior lifeguard program is for ages 10 to 16 years of age.

The goal is to get younger people interested in lifeguarding so they may want to be one as part of a part-time or full-time job during high school and/or college.

Click here to view the program flier and learn about prerequisites.

Head here to register and for more specifics on the eight-week program.

If you have any questions, email aquatic coordinator Samantha Reinhardt at sam.reinhardt@wbymca.org or call (570) 823-2191 ext. 5051

