Bakery Business Readying for Christmas Rush

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One of the owners of Bakery Delite in Plains Township says this is the

“calm before the storm” or the Christmas rush for holiday baked goods. While it looks mild out front, employees are hard at work behind the scenes.

“We’re running almost around the clock right now,” said co-owner George Blom. “Everybody’s putting in extra time, like I said, just trying to get ahead on certain items we can get ahead on.”

What requires a lot of attention are the small, colorful Christmas cookies.

“All these cookies and everything like that, I mean they’re all handmade hand-cutout, a lot of detail,” Blom said.

While Christmas cookies are a big seller at Bakery Delite, let’s talk dough. These bakers are going to crank out 1,200 dozen dinner rolls between now and Christmas.

“It’s like busy, busy, busy,” said clerk Linda Ceccoli. “We’re all the elves running around and waiting on people. It’s really a happy time.”

“Paska breads, all types of breads and rolls for Christmas dinner, gingerbread houses, pies, little bit of everything,” Blom added.

“I have cookies and nut rolls, fruitcake, and chocolate almond-dipped biscotti, everything you need,” Susan Varsamis of Pittston said.

Customers tell Newswatch 16 they’re getting their orders in now because come Monday, the line for baked goods will be out the door.

“I’ve been here at Thanksgiving. I had an order placed at Thanksgiving and it will be out, all the way out there,” Varsamis said.

Staff members here say they’ll be prepared for all your last-minute Christmas needs, but if you want to beat the crowd or pick up via their drive-thru, it’s best to call ahead of time.