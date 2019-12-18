Domestic Violence Shelter Shares 7-year-old’s Heartbreaking Letter to Santa

FORT WORTH, Texas — A young boy’s letter to Santa documenting his family’s hardships in a domestic violence shelter has been shared by a Texas organization.

According to SafeHaven of Tarrant County, an organization seeking to help victims of domestic violence, a mother in one of the shelters found her 7-year-old’s son letter:

“Dear Santa,
We had to leave our house. Dad was mad. We had to do all the chores. Dad got everything he wanted. Mom said it was time to leave and she would take us to a safer place where we don’t have to be scared.

I’m still (nervous). I don’t want to talk to the other kids. Are you going to come this Christmas? We don’t have any of our stuff here. Can you bring some chapter books, a dictionary, and a compass and a watch? I also want a very very very good dad. Can you do that too?

Love, Blake”

The organization says thanks to donations, Blake is getting what he asked of Santa. The shelter provided a link to make a donation here.

If you are a victim of domestic violence in Pennsylvania, you can call the statewide crisis hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visit the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence website, or find a resource near you.

