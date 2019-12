× Crashes Close Stretch of I-80 in Central Pennsylvania

UNION COUNTY, Pa. — A stretch of interstate highway in central Pennsylvania is closed by crashes.

Interstate 80 westbound between the Williamsport exit (212) and the Lock Haven exit (178) is closed by a multi-vehicle crash, according to PennDOT.

There is no word on injuries or how long the interstate will be closed.

