Supporting Small Businesses for Christmas Shopping

Posted 3:19 pm, December 17, 2019, by

LEWISBURG, Pa.– It was a rainy day in downtown Lewisburg, but that did not stop people from shopping for last-minute Christmas presents.

Barbara Taggart of Montandon bought some goodies at Purity Candy.

“You can find different things you can’t normally find at Walmart,” Taggart said.

At a time when many people prefer shopping online, communities like Lewisburg are encouraging people to come downtown and support small businesses.

“We have boutiques, we have markets, we have travel agencies, jewelry stores. There is so much here,” Ellen Ruby said.

Ellen Ruby is the executive director of the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership. She says shopping here is a full experience.

“People can come downtown and there is shopping and if you come in the evening, viewing the decorations,” Ruby said.

The Campus Theater has been playing Christmas movies all season long and this weekend Santa himself will be here to pay a visit.

In addition to free parking during the holiday season, many stores have promotions throughout the season.

“We just want to bring people downtown and have people enjoy Lewisburg. It’s beautiful,” Stacy Boop said.

Daisylace Boutique has a special gift card promotion and offers gift wrapping. This store and several others have extended holiday hours.

“We’re open later through the evening, which is nice for people who work a 9-5 job. We are open until 7, Monday through Thursday and then 8 on Fridays and Saturdays,” Boop said.

Many of these shops and restaurants will be open on Christmas Eve for those last last-minute shoppers.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.