× Supporting Small Businesses for Christmas Shopping

LEWISBURG, Pa.– It was a rainy day in downtown Lewisburg, but that did not stop people from shopping for last-minute Christmas presents.

Barbara Taggart of Montandon bought some goodies at Purity Candy.

“You can find different things you can’t normally find at Walmart,” Taggart said.

At a time when many people prefer shopping online, communities like Lewisburg are encouraging people to come downtown and support small businesses.

“We have boutiques, we have markets, we have travel agencies, jewelry stores. There is so much here,” Ellen Ruby said.

Ellen Ruby is the executive director of the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership. She says shopping here is a full experience.

“People can come downtown and there is shopping and if you come in the evening, viewing the decorations,” Ruby said.

The Campus Theater has been playing Christmas movies all season long and this weekend Santa himself will be here to pay a visit.

In addition to free parking during the holiday season, many stores have promotions throughout the season.

“We just want to bring people downtown and have people enjoy Lewisburg. It’s beautiful,” Stacy Boop said.

Daisylace Boutique has a special gift card promotion and offers gift wrapping. This store and several others have extended holiday hours.

“We’re open later through the evening, which is nice for people who work a 9-5 job. We are open until 7, Monday through Thursday and then 8 on Fridays and Saturdays,” Boop said.

Many of these shops and restaurants will be open on Christmas Eve for those last last-minute shoppers.