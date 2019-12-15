Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Looking for something to warm you up on a cold day? Why not give Jake's venison piggy soup a try, it's a take on traditional pigs in a blanket.

Jake’s Piggie Soup

Ingredients:



1 pound ground venison (or beef)

olive oil

salt and pepper

1 onion (chopped)

2 cloves of garlic (minced)

2 cups green cabbage (chopped)

2 cups sauerkraut

2 carrots (peeled and chopped)

4 cups beef broth or 4 cups water and four beef cubes

1 28 ounce can diced tomatoes

1 can tomato soup

1 cup uncooked long grain rice

1 bay leaf

2 tablespoons parsley (chopped)

Instructions:

Heat the olive oil in a large pot and add the venison and the salt and pepper. Once the meat is browned, add the onions and garlic. Cook until the onions are transparent.

Add the cabbage, sauerkraut, carrots, beef broth, tomatoes, tomato soup, rice and bay leaf to the pot. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Bring to a simmer and cook for 45 minutes or until rice is tender. Remove bay leaf and discard.