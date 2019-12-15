Jake’s Venison Piggy Soup

Posted 7:03 pm, December 15, 2019, by

Looking for something to warm you up on a cold day?  Why not give Jake's venison piggy soup a try, it's a take on traditional pigs in a blanket.

Jake’s Piggie Soup

Ingredients:


1 pound ground venison (or beef)

olive oil
salt and pepper
1 onion (chopped)
2 cloves of garlic (minced)
2 cups green cabbage (chopped)

2 cups sauerkraut

2 carrots (peeled and chopped)
4 cups beef broth or 4 cups water and four beef cubes
1 28 ounce can diced tomatoes

1 can tomato soup
1 cup uncooked long grain rice
1 bay leaf
2 tablespoons parsley (chopped)

Instructions:

Heat the olive oil in a large pot and add the venison and the salt and pepper. Once the meat is browned, add the onions and garlic. Cook until the onions are transparent.
Add the cabbage, sauerkraut, carrots, beef broth, tomatoes, tomato soup, rice and bay leaf to the pot. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Bring to a simmer and cook for 45 minutes or until rice is tender. Remove bay leaf and discard.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.