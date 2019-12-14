Paul visits Hopping Eagle Brewery. They are a nano brewery located in Hawley, PA, within the historical Hawley Silk Mill. They offer great beers that can be found yearly on tap, as well as unique, seasonal rotating beers. Paul samples some of their finest brews.
Holiday Cheer at Hopping Eagle Brewery
