Adorable and Easy to Make Ornaments

We visit Creative Sisters to learn how to create adorable hand-crafted ornaments. See how to make a miniature winter scene using a cookie cutter, an angel with popsicle sticks and snowman from parts of a branch. These ornaments are perfect for children and adults to make.
