Area Veteran Announces Run for Congress

Earl Granville - image from his website

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — An area veteran is tossing his hat into the political ring, announcing he is running for Congress.

Staff Sgt. Earl Granville posted a video on his website Thursday morning explaining why he is running as a Republican for Congress in the 8th District against incumbent Democrat Matt Cartwright.

The 8th Congressional District covers much of northeastern Pennsylvania.

Granville served tours in both Iraq and Afghanistan. He was severely injured in an attack in Afghanistan and lost his leg.

