State Trooper Shot in Tioga County

Posted 1:22 pm, December 10, 2019, by , Updated at 01:30PM, December 10, 2019

NELSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Pennsylvania State Trooper was wounded by gunfire at a home in Tioga County Tuesday afternoon.

The trooper was conducting a welfare check on Barney Hill Road in Nelson Township, near Elkland, around 12:30 p.m. when the person in the home opened fire at the members of the patrol, according to state police.

One trooper was hit and was flown to a hospital. His condition was not released.

Developing story, check back for updates.

1 Comment

