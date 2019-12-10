State Trooper Shot in Tioga County
NELSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Pennsylvania State Trooper was wounded by gunfire at a home in Tioga County Tuesday afternoon.
The trooper was conducting a welfare check on Barney Hill Road in Nelson Township, near Elkland, around 12:30 p.m. when the person in the home opened fire at the members of the patrol, according to state police.
One trooper was hit and was flown to a hospital. His condition was not released.
Developing story, check back for updates.
41.985910 -77.252010
john williams
since when are meth raids called welfare checks?