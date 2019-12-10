× State Trooper Shot in Tioga County

NELSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Pennsylvania State Trooper was wounded by gunfire at a home in Tioga County Tuesday afternoon.

The trooper was conducting a welfare check on Barney Hill Road in Nelson Township, near Elkland, around 12:30 p.m. when the person in the home opened fire at the members of the patrol, according to state police.

One trooper was hit and was flown to a hospital. His condition was not released.

Developing story, check back for updates.