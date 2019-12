Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Crews are battling a fire in Lackawanna County.

The flames broke out around 6 a.m on Tuesday at a house on Finn Road in Benton Township near the Susquehanna County line.

Authorities say a man and his dog were able to escape, but some cats are missing.

A fire marshal's been called in to look for a cause here in Lackawanna County.