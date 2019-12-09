Riley Rusyn's unique, 80 yard touchdown reception sparked a 21-0 run, as the Wyoming Area Warriors came back to beat Central Valley, 21-14 in the PIAA Class "AAA" Championship. Dominic Deluca admitted after the game, he was not targeting Rusyn on the play.
Warriors React to Momentum-Change in State Title Game
-
Unseasonably Warm Weather Causes Changes on the High School Football Field
-
Wyoming Area Rallies to Win State Championship
-
Going All Out for Wyoming Area Football
-
Wyoming Area Wins First State Title
-
Wyoming Area vs Tamaqua HS football
-
-
Wyoming Area Head Coach Randy Spencer
-
Wyoming Area Tops Montoursville to Reach Class “AAA” Eastern Final
-
Stars Shine Bright Under Friday Night Lights
-
High School Football: Week #12 Schedule
-
Traffic Alerts for Southern Columbia vs. Wyoming Area Game
-
-
Wyoming Area football preps for Scranton Prep
-
Wyoming Area on Lake-Lehman football
-
All Access: Southern Columbia Vs. Wyoming Area