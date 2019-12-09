× A Look Inside ‘Mr. Christmas’s’ Apartment

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Dozens of Christmas trees, hundreds of trinkets, and thousands of Christmas ornaments can be found inside the apartment of David Dinker and Timothy Eckhart this time of year. That landed each the nickname “Mr. Christmas” around their building.

“Oh, I love it actually it makes me giggle,” laughed Rinker.

Each tree varies in size, shape, color, and theme. Rinker said the collection started six years ago and has grown each year. Most of the trees given to him and his roommate by downsizing neighbors.

“There is a lot in here but there’s a lot of room to move,” said Eckhart. “I just like decorating it, we’re both a little OCD so we do sometimes put a tree together, we have had some years where trees have to be redone three or four times.”

“The memory tree is probably my most favorite one, just because it’s ornaments from when I was growing up until now,” explained RInker. “Then the red tree is my favorite color, red, so of course, I love that tree.”

But the trees are just part of the magic inside this apartment. There isn’t a wall, cabinet, or surface without something that evokes holiday cheer.

“It’s a lot of fun, it’s a lot of work, sometimes getting ready but the end result as you can see is amazing,” added Eckhart.

Rinker said when the big-box stores start putting out holiday decorations in October, it’s his cue to start the process.

“I start decorating November 1,” explained Rinker. “The week before is when I start putting our regular household stuff away and then that way when November 1 comes, I can just bring everything up and get started.”

“It’s fun putting it together. It’s fun having it up the six to eight weeks, however long it is, and the people that some around just to see it from the building here, family, some friends that have to come see it in person because they don’t like the Facebook pictures because it doesn’t do it justice,” said Eckhart.