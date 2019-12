× Saint Stephen Church to Merge with Saint Clare of Assisi Parish

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — This Christmas season will be the last for a church in Schuylkill County.

The diocese of Allentown announced today that the Saint Stephen Church in Port Carbon will close after the holidays.

The church is expected to merge with the nearby Saint Clare of Assisi Parish.

The diocese says the decision comes after years of financial distress and significantly declining attendance.