Wyoming Area Wins First State Title

Posted 6:30 pm, December 7, 2019, by

WEST PITTSTON, Pa. -- A high school football team from Luzerne County took home its very first state title earlier today.

The Wyoming Area Warriors faced off against Central Valley in the 3A state championship game in Hershey.

This video is from a pep rally held for the team before they headed to Dauphin County on Friday.

Wyoming area won 21 to 14.

The community is welcoming back the team on Saturday night.

Folks are gathered at Jake Sobeski Stadium in West Pittston to cheer on the team as they arrive back in town.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.