Wyoming Area Wins First State Title

WEST PITTSTON, Pa. -- A high school football team from Luzerne County took home its very first state title earlier today.

The Wyoming Area Warriors faced off against Central Valley in the 3A state championship game in Hershey.

This video is from a pep rally held for the team before they headed to Dauphin County on Friday.

Wyoming area won 21 to 14.

The community is welcoming back the team on Saturday night.

Folks are gathered at Jake Sobeski Stadium in West Pittston to cheer on the team as they arrive back in town.