Wyoming Area Rallies to Win State Championship

Down 14-0 in the 4th quarter, the Wyoming Area football rallied past Central Valley, scoring 21 unanswered points to win the PIAA Class "AAA" Championship 21-14. The title marks the first state football championship in school history.
