81-Year-Old Man Dies In Tree-Stand

Posted 6:06 pm, December 7, 2019, by , Updated at 08:19PM, December 7, 2019

TEXAS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- One person is dead after an explosion inside of a hunting stand in Wayne County.

State troopers say 81-year-old Gregory Scheer of Florida was hunting in a wooded area on a friend's property near Honesdale.

According to the property owner, he heard a blast and went to check on Scheer.

Police believe Scheer's portable propane heater possibly malfunctioned or was connected improperly causing the explosion.

A fire marshal has been called in to investigate after the deadly blast, and an autopsy is scheduled for next week in Wayne County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.