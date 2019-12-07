81-Year-Old Man Dies In Tree-Stand

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TEXAS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- One person is dead after an explosion inside of a hunting stand in Wayne County.

State troopers say 81-year-old Gregory Scheer of Florida was hunting in a wooded area on a friend's property near Honesdale.

According to the property owner, he heard a blast and went to check on Scheer.

Police believe Scheer's portable propane heater possibly malfunctioned or was connected improperly causing the explosion.

A fire marshal has been called in to investigate after the deadly blast, and an autopsy is scheduled for next week in Wayne County.