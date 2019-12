× Southern Columbia Tigers Dominate in State Championship Win

HERSHEY, Pa. — The Southern Columbia Tigers celebrated their 10th state championship with a dominating 74-7 win over Avonworth Friday afternoon in the PIAA Class 2AA title game.

Southern celebrates their 10th State Championship pic.twitter.com/ZPIiaZm0Kk — Jim Coles (@JimColesWNEP) December 6, 2019

Southern Columbia beat every team this year by at least 20 points.