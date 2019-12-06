Penn State Head Coach James Franklin Receives Six-Year Contract Extension

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. -- Penn State head football coach James Franklin is staying in Happy Valley.
This afternoon, the university's board of trustees unanimously approved a six-year contract extension for Franklin.
The terms of the deal were not announced.
Mopar Driver (@RustyMopars)
should be in line with the crap wages they pay all the rest of the workers at PSU , oh wait this is a silly unimportant game , lets give millions !!!
peach671
Better than that Homer Simpson looking guy, Boner Bill O’Brien.