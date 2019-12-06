× Foster a Pet from AWSOM for the Holidays

STROUD TOWNSHIP, Pa. – If you have any extra room at your home for the holidays, you might consider fostering a pet.

One little guy doesn’t need a seat at your table. He just needs a warm and loving place to curl up.

“They all need love, too. To be able to get them out of the cage and into a warm and loving environment. The more pets, the better,” said Patricia Sedlak, Kunkletown.

AWSOM Animal Shelter near Stroudsburg is hosting its 10th annual Holiday Foster Program.

It allows people to foster an animal from December 20 through January 5.

“It gives the animal a chance to get out of the shelter and take a break and it also gives our workers a little bit of a break here, too. We have to come in every day to take care of them,” said clinic manager Melissa Cozze.

Not only does this program give animals a home for the holidays, but sometimes it even leads to an adoption.

“It’s so important. Just to see them in a home and for them to remember what it was like and to see that again for them is wonderful. For people as well, it’s a great feeling to know that you’ve helped them,” said Cozze.

Patricia Sedlak from Kunkletown stopped by AWSOM to adopt a cat and to get more information on the holiday program.

“You get stuck and fall in love and you can’t give them back. We are debating, we are debating on bringing another puppy home,” said Sedlak.

More than 100 dogs and cats at AWSOM could use a foster home for the holidays.