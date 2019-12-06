Former Educator Sentenced to Prison for Sexual Assault of Student

TOWANDA, Pa. — A former drama director at two school districts in Bradford County is headed to prison for child sex crimes.
Justin Shaw, 38, of Waverly, New York, was sentenced Thursday to six to 23 months behind bars. He must register as a sex offender for 25 years.
Investigators say Shaw sexually assaulted one student and inappropriately touched another while working for the Athens and Sayre School Districts in 2017 and 2018.
Several incidents happened at Shaw’s performing arts academy in Athens and at his home in New York.
Shaw pleaded guilty in September to the charges against him.
whopperplopper
if judge vito sentenced him he’d be out by Christmas
Mike
Hey creep obviously you aren’t killing it with the ladies that you had to resort to kids; you know Bradford County has an abundance of toothless methheads you could of got all your fantasies fulfilled for a relatively small fee I’m sure. Just a suggestion for when you get out of prison.
nowiseenitall
6 months to 23 months? People get 6 months for not paying child support.
whopperplopper
not in scranton.
there they get forced slave labor
lickerblisters
6-23 months. You mean county jail? Not prison. Big difference. We’ll be reading about this guy again, I’m sure.