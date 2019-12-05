UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury to Close Next Year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUNBURY, Pa. -- One of the big health systems in our area is closing one of its hospitals.

UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury will close early next year. Hospital officials made the announcement Thursday morning.

Officials at UPMC Susquehanna said the Sunbury hospital is closing, partly because people in this area are going to other hospitals for their care.

The hospital will close on March 31, 2020.

A news release said UPMC Susquehanna aims to keep as many Sunbury employees as possible by relocating them to other facilities.

UPMC owns hospitals in Williamsport and Muncy. The health system plans to reach out to current patients to discuss options. The hospital was taken over by the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center in October of 2017. Before that, it was known as Sunbury Community Hospital.

There are no plans yet for the future of this building.

The closest hospitals to Sunbury are Evangelical Community Hospital near Lewisburg and Geisinger Medical Center near Danville.