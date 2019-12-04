Water Main Work Continues in Dickson City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DICKSON CITY, Pa. -- Pennsylvania American Water crews have their hands full with a 16-inch main that broke Tuesday morning in Lackawanna County.

It's day two of no water for many homes and businesses in the mid valley because of a break in a water main along Main Street in Dickson City.

Pennsylvania American Water has called in extra resources to help them with what's been a challenging repair so far.

The water company has not been able to start the repair yet. Crews have spent the last day trying to stop the flow of water and drain the area where they'll need to replace the pipe. Main Street only stopped gushing water Wednesday morning.

This break is affecting families throughout the mid valley but very sporadically. We talked to one family on Main Street about how they're getting by.

"We have buckets of water, whatever you've got to do to get by. You're camping inside your home, is what you're doing. You're roughing it inside your home. It's an inconvenience but it's a part of life. What are you going to do? It could be worse and it's not. Thank God for that. You make fun, you make lemonade out of your lemons," said Wendy McCabe.

Main Street in Dickson City remains closed in the area of that broken main in Lackawanna County.

Pennsylvania American Water has provided some water tankers throughout the area for people who are affected by the break. Tankers are set up in Genetti's parking lot; Scranton Orthopedics on Main Street; and Schiff’s Market. Customers are asked to bring their own container when visiting a tanker for drinking water.

Water company officials tell us they hope to have an update on the repair effort Wednesday afternoon.