× New Year’s Eve Celebration Back On in Tamaqua

TAMAQUA, Pa. — On East Broad Street in Tamaqua, there’s a building that stands tall above the rest, and on New Year’s Eve, it’s the center of attention.

For around two decades, the ABC Tamaqua high-rise has had a light display in the windows of the building that stretches nearly 200 feet high to ring in the new year. But last year, the popular event was canceled.

“We had a major roof project at the top of the building. We needed to have the roof replaced. The guy didn’t start it until early November and as the weather got worse, he’d work on it on and off and it never got done practically until February,” said Pat Freeh-Stefanek.

People here in Tamaqua say the New Year’s Eve celebration at the high-rise is a great way to ring in the new year and they’re happy it’s back.

“My grandmother used to live in the ABC high-rise, and she used to tell me it’s wonderful to watch. She used to watch it out her bedroom window and everyone comes out for it,” Lori Moeller said.

Originally, the high-rise needed funding for lights, but it’s been flooded with calls to help solve that issue. The event is free to the public and there will be a live stream of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rocking Eve with Ryan Seacrest on WNEP-TV.