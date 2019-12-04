× Making A Wish Come True for Furry Friends at Lycoming County SPCA

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Children in Lycoming County are not the only ones hoping to open up a brand new toy on Christmas Day. Homeless animals at the Lycoming County SPCA will find a toy under the tree.

“We are doing a toy drive to hopefully have enough toys to give every animal in the shelter a toy to open on Christmas,” explained volunteer Melanie Huynh.

“Even though the animals get attention every day, the dogs get walked, the cats get played with, the bunnies get alfalfa to chew on, they get bored and sometimes depressed, so we would like to provide them with interactive toys,” said executive director Victoria Stryker.

Toys can be dropped off at the shelter. However, if you can’t make it to their location, the SPCA has set up an Amazon wishlist. The list includes toys, food, and other supplies.

“There are a list of toys that are really great for shelter animals. You just go on Amazon, order the toy and it will be shipped here and delivered to the animals in time for Christmas,” said Stryker.

Hector is the longest living resident at the SPCA, he’s been here for more than three years and he could use a good toy on Christmas Day and maybe a good home.

“I just love it when people come in and bring a toy or a donation of food and look at the animals and then possibly fall in love and take one home,” Stryker added.

The last day to donate to the holiday toy drive will be December 23. Click here for the SPCA Amazon wishlist.