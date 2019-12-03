Krispy Kreme Releases Three New Holiday-Inspired Doughnuts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you're looking for a festive sweet treat this season, Krispy Kreme has some options.

The company has three new holiday-inspired doughnuts.

The "Reindeer" is Krispy Kreme's classic original glazed doughnut dipped in chocolate icing and decorated like a reindeer.

The "Present" is a bright green glazed doughnut filled with creme and decorated with a red icing bow.

The "Santa belly" doughnut is filled with chocolate cream, dipped in red icing with sugar sprinkles.

The North Pole inspired treats are available now through December 24, 2019.

To find a Krispy Kreme location near you, click here.