Bloomsburg University Announces Plans to Overhaul Greek Community

Posted 6:23 am, December 3, 2019, by , Updated at 05:44AM, December 3, 2019

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. -- All fraternities and sororities at Bloomsburg University are on probation while school officials reform greek life.

Officials blame hazing, excessive drinking, and sexual assault.

Bloomsburg University made the announcement on Monday and the overhaul will start right away.

There have been several issues in the greek system here over the years.

Just last year, there was controversy over hazing at an unnamed sorority or fraternity house.

University leaders say enough is enough.

They are putting all sororities and fraternities on an 18 month probation period.

No hazing of any kind will be allowed from here on out, including anything involving physical abuse or alcohol.

Each fraternity or sorority will also have a scorecard that tells parents and new members about any violations or issues.

