Crash Slows Traffic on I-81 in Lackawanna County

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A tractor-trailer crash in Lackawanna County is slowing traffic on Monday afternoon.

The wreck happened around 1:30 p.m. on Interstate 81 north in Lackawanna County, about one mile north of the Scott exit (199), according to PennDOT. There is a lane restriction.

There is no word on injuries or what led to the crash.

