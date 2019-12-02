Crash Slows Traffic on I-81 in Lackawanna County

Posted 1:57 pm, December 2, 2019

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A tractor-trailer crash in Lackawanna County is slowing traffic on Monday afternoon.

The wreck happened around 1:30 p.m. on Interstate 81 north in Lackawanna County, about one mile north of the Scott exit (199), according to PennDOT. There is a lane restriction.

There is no word on injuries or what led to the crash.

1 Comment

