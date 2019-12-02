Christmas Spirit Alive in Pottsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POTTSVILLE, Pa. -- Now that we've turned the page on Thanksgiving, the focus for many shifts to Christmas. From the manger scene on Garfield Square to decorated storefronts and a massive Christmas tree in Pottsville, the Christmas spirit is alive.

"The Christmas season, it is a time of the year that people do enjoy the fellowship of community, so this is just our way of helping that increase a little bit," said city administrator Thomas Palamar.

According to city officials, Pottsville's Christmas tree last year, which sits on West Market Street during the holiday season, was the biggest in the city's history. Standing at about 35 feet, this year's tree is said to rival that one.

"We got such a great response last year from our larger tree that we decided to go a little bit bigger this year, and of course, we did have a community sponsor that came in and help us out with that endeavor. Through the efforts of Hexcel and their community interest, we were able to get a 35-foot Norway spruce."

Hexcel Corporation in St. Clair paid for the tree and the star that sits on top. This year's tree hails from a farm in Berks County, and for those driving or walking by, they say it adds holiday spirit to the city.

"I thought it was beautiful. I think it's great. Christmas is a special thing and that tree us really awesome. They did a great job with it," said Oscar Clarke.

The official Christmas tree lighting ceremony will be this Saturday at 5:30 p.m.