× Police: Alleged Abductor Killed After Hours Long Search in Luzerne County

UPDATE: Troopers in Luzerne County say deadly force was used against alleged abductor Jordan Oliver. The 20-year-old allegedly held 15-year-old Samara Derwin in a wooded area in Hanover Township after stealing a police vehicle in Nanticoke.

UPDATE: Samara Derwin has been located safely.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police has issued an Amber Child Abduction Alert for The Pennsylvania State Police Wyoming Barracks, Luzerne County PA.

The Pennsylvania State Police Wyoming barracks are searching for Samara Derwin age 15. She has brown hair and red highlights, blue eyes, and is wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and black yoga pants.

She was last seen in the area of Nanticoke High School.

Derwin was reportedly abducted by Jordan Oliver age 20.

Oliver is driving a stolen marked Nanticoke Police Department 2014 Ford Interceptor police utility vehicle bearing PA registration MG5473H-PA.

Newswatch 16 found a heavy police presence at Greater Nanticoke Area High School Sunday. Parking lots were closed off with crime tape, officers placing evidence markers on the ground.

Hours later, a clearer picture of what may have gone on.

State police in Luzerne County issued an amber alert for 15-year-old Samara Derwin. She was last seen at the high school wearing black yoga pants and a hoodie.

Troopers say Derwin was abducted by 20-year-old Jordan Oliver. Oliver allegedly took Derwin away in a stolen police vehicle.

Earlier in the day, Nanticoke police asked other departments to be on the lookout for the Ford Interceptor SUV with a number seven on the front.

Officers tell Newswatch 16 that state police and several local departments are searching miles worth of woods surrounding Nanticoke. We found UTVs and tactical vehicles lining Alden Mountain Road in Newport Township.