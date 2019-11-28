× Standoff with State Police in Pike County Turns Deadly

PORTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was shot and killed after a standoff with state police in Pike County.

Troopers tried to pull over Nicholas Cantelmi, 31, of Jim Thorpe, on Wednesday for a parole violation when he crashed into one of the state police vehicles and took off.

Authorities followed Cantelmi to a cabin in Porter Township where he barricaded himself for several hours and refused to come out, firing shots inside the place.

When troopers entered the home, they claim Cantelmi brandished a gun and they were forced to shoot and kill him.

Cantelmi was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pike County coroner.