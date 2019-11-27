Talkback Extra Podcast: Talking Impeachment Hearings

Posted 12:23 pm, November 27, 2019

Impeachment has been on the airwaves a lot the past couple weeks and calls about it have filled our Talkback 16 line.

This edition of Talkback Extra gives you a glimpse of the many calls that didn’t make the air. And we’re using them to launch a discussion of impeachment with Keystone College Political Science Professor Jeffrey Brauer.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

