In this edition of Talkback 16 viewers discuss the release of the movie "The Irishman," A.C. Moore closing, and a heartfelt call from a viewer as we enter the holiday season. First, a call about the highway replacement project on Interstate 81.
Talkback 16: The Irishman and A.C. Moore Closing
-
Talkback 16: Baby, It’s Cold Outside
-
Talkback 16: Medical Marijuana, Female Wrestlers, and Sunday Deer Hunting
-
Talkback 16: Commercials and Dog House Rules
-
Talkback 16: Sticking up for Scott, Gifts for Ranger, and Recycling Lottery Tickets
-
Talkback 16: Bad Weather and More Halloween Calls
-
-
Talkback 16: Hating on Halloween
-
Talkback 16: A Special Christmas Tree, Ranger, and More Snowthrower Calls
-
Talkback 16: More To The Rescue and Snowthrower Contest
-
Talkback 16: Snow Showers and Voting Machines
-
Talkback 16: Garbage Fees, Santa, and Pumpkins
-
-
Talkback 16: Thank You, Veterans
-
Talkback 16: The Same Old News
-
Talkback 16: Stolen Flag, Cemetery Vandalism