Scranton Bars and Restaurants Packed on Thanksgiving Eve

SCRANTON, Pa.--Bars and restaurants throughout the city were packed with people on this Thanksgiving eve.

"It's really packed right now," said Jenny Borton of Harding. "It's really cool everyone is getting ready for Thanksgiving tomorrow we all have our Christmas sweaters on."

Borton and her friends planned their night out at Ale Mary's in Scranton, a month in advance.

"I know it only happens a couple times a year that we get to see each other but it's a really special night out to come together during the holidays," Sarah Donahue of Pittston said.

People were also getting together over a drink and an arcade game at Bartari in downtown Scranton. Jeff Sweeney and his wife came up from York County to see family in the Electric City.

"It's the night before Thanksgiving man! When we were in our 20's, we were out having a good time. We're almost in our 40's now so we're trying to re-live the glory days," Sweeny explained

Folks flooded the streets earlier for a ceremonious countdown kicking off the holiday season. With the flip of a switch, the Scranton Times tower was lit up. This is the 59th year for the tower lighting to help welcome the holiday season.

"I love watching the lights go up," Scranton resident Sandi Opshinki said. "I love listening to the fireworks to welcome in the holiday."

"It gets us excited about Christmas, it's my favorite time of the year, so I can't wait to come out with my family and my friends in this great little city," Jennifer Herold of South Abington Township said.