Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Investigators are looking into a death in Luzerne County.

Police say a man's body was found inside a car in a lot near Wilkes-Barre early Wednesday morning.

It appears the car crashed into a dumpster on Casey Avenue sometime overnight.

Cops say the man was in his 50's, but it's not clear how he died.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Wilkes-Barre Twp. police tell us a car crashed at some point they believe overnight into a flatbed with dumpsters. A man in his 50s was killed, and they are waiting for the coroner to determine the cause of death. https://t.co/82H0JfOi1G — Cassie Semyon (@casssemyon) November 27, 2019