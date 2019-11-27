Governor Signs Tobacco, Sunday Hunting Bills into Law

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania is joining a growing number of states banning the purchase of tobacco products by people under the age of 21.

Governor Tom Wolf signed legislation Wednesday raising the minimum age from 18 to 21.

The law also applies to e-cigarettes.

The legislation does not apply to veterans and active servicemen and women.

It will go into effect on July 1.

The governor also signed the bill allowing Sunday hunting on three Sundays in Pennsylvania.

One Sunday is in archery deer season and another in rifle deer season. The Pennsylvania Game commission gets to decide the third Sunday.

The changes in Sunday hunting do not take effect until next year.

You can already hunt coyotes, foxes, and crows on Sundays in Pennsylvania.

