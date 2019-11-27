Bakers Busy Filling Hundreds of Pie Orders for Thanksgiving Dinner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Bakers in Lackawanna County have hundreds of orders to fill in time for Thanksgiving dinner.

Workers at Miller's Orchards Farm Market near Clarks Summit have been baking through the night, kneading rolling and filling pies.

So far, they have baked over 750 pies.

Apple is the most popular, but they're also making pumpkin, pecan, blueberry and more.

They have four ovens inside the place, and they've been going non-stop.

"They've been on since 4 o'clock Tuesday morning, and they've been going ever since. They're still going. We're still going," said Robin Peregrim, part-owner of Miller's Orchards.

If you still need to pick up dessert for Thursday, Miller's has some extra pies, and they are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Lackawanna County.